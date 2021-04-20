The Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command, arrested a young man of precedent named (A.A.A.), aged 21, for failing to comply with patrol orders, bypassing a checkpoint in Sharjah recklessly, and driving the vehicle recklessly and openly. His life and safety of road users are at risk.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, said that, in his irresponsible behavior, the young man violated Federal Penal Law No. (3) of 1987 and Law No. (21) of 1995 regarding traffic and traffic, stressing that Dubai Police will not tolerate Those who refuse to obey police orders and endanger the lives of safe road users.

He added that the Dubai Police took legal measures against the young man, who has a criminal record, and is wanted by the police authorities, and referred his file to the Public Prosecution in preparation for his appearance before justice and the judiciary to receive legal punishment.

Regarding the details of the incident, the Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Brigadier General Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, said that social networking sites showed the accused driving a vehicle in a dangerous way, and refusing to stop and comply with police orders when he was stopped at a checkpoint in the Emirate of Sharjah, and the driving bypassing the point, violating the laws He arrived in Dubai.

He added that Sharjah Police contacted the Dubai Police Command and Control Center Department to follow the vehicle, and police patrols were immediately directed to the lane that it is taking, then tried to stop it through warning signals, but he refused to comply with the orders and continued driving recklessly, endangering people’s lives until it was done. Set it.





