Dubai Police arrested a prominent member of one of the most dangerous international drug smuggling gangs from Latin America to Europe, using an innovative method of saturating sugar with cocaine, and then separating it later through modern laboratories.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, said that the combat services in several countries, including the UAE, represented by the Dubai Police, together set the zero hour and raided the headquarters of the gang and arrested a number of its prominent members.

He added that the operation is the fruits of joint effort and coordination between the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police and its counterparts in France, Spain and Colombia, and resulted in the arrest of 18 members of the criminal gang in all participating countries, and the seizure of 22 tons of sugar saturated with cocaine in a shipment that was coming from Colombia to The port of Le Havre in France.

For his part, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, said that the operation included the use of the latest smart technologies to follow the movements of the gang members, and the exchange of security information between the participating countries, in addition to the drug control departments in the United States, the United Kingdom and a European country. Others, the zero hour was set, the gang members were arrested, their plans were revealed, and cocaine shipments were seized.

The Director of the General Department for Drug Control, Brigadier Eid Muhammad Thani Hareb, stated that the investigations into the case began a year ago, when the gang established fake companies for shipping and trade between South America and Europe during the Corona pandemic, under the umbrella of exporting foodstuffs to Europe through the French port of Le Havre, and soon The French police and customs discovered that the containers issued by these companies were sugar saturated with cocaine.

He added that sugar shipments from Colombia to France and Spain were monitored, and the movements of the gang members were monitored, and the zero hour was set at four thirty in the evening, UAE time, on the fifth of this May, in conjunction with all countries, and 10 gang members were arrested in Paris, Cannes, and Midoun. And Leon, including a chemical expert specializing in separating cocaine from sugar, and the seizure of seven others in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​including a chemical expert and the deputy leader of the gang, in addition to the overthrow of one of the most prominent members in Dubai.

He pointed out that the operation resulted in the seizure of about 22 tons of sugar packed in 900 bags in French cities, saturated with cocaine at rates ranging between 3% and 15%.

He added that the “sugar cane” operation also revealed that the criminal gang was behind the smuggling of 12 tons of tobacco to Belgium last August, and a failed attempt to smuggle 600 kilograms of cocaine last September in the Cartagena port in Colombia, as well as money laundering estimated at hundreds of millions of euros.

He explained that the process of arresting the gang member in the UAE began with information that a prominent member of an international drug trafficking gang was involved in smuggling and money laundering, and played a role in the smuggling of 22 tons of sugar saturated with drugs from Colombia to Europe.

He referred to the formation of a field work team to search and investigate, determine his residence and his ties to the country, and monitor his movements. The gang member was arrested while leaving a gym.



