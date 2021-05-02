The Infiltrators Department of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police, in cooperation with police stations, has arrested 177 beggars as part of the “Beggary is a wrong concept of compassion” campaign launched by the Dubai Police General Command since the beginning of last April.

The Director of the Infiltrators Department, Colonel Ali Salem, said that the department has formed work teams in cooperation with the police stations and sub-departments of the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, and they take over the tasks of monitoring disturbing phenomena before the month of Ramadan, including monitoring the locations of beggars’ concentration so that they can be caught up to date.

He added that the “beggary is a wrong concept of compassion” is one of the successful campaigns that contribute to reducing the number of beggars annually, due to the strict and resolute measures taken against the arrested beggars, pointing out that the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations annually develops an integrated security plan to combat begging, and intensify patrols in the expected places. The presence of beggars in it.

He indicated that there are official bodies, organizations and charitable societies that anyone can resort to to seek financial assistance or any other needs, stressing that begging threatens the security of society and the lives and property of its members, harms the image of the state, distorts its civilized appearance, and is linked to serious consequences, including the commission of some crimes such as theft and pickpocketing. And the exploitation of children, patients and people of determination in begging, to achieve unlawful gains, pointing out that there are people who justify the reason for their begging for their need for money, and this matter is illegal and is punishable by federal law according to Article 9 of 2018 in the matter of combating begging, which punishes the perpetrator of solitary begging with imprisonment for a period of no More than three months and a fine not less than 5,000 dirhams, and anyone who has managed the crime of organized begging and brings people from abroad to use them in its commission is punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of not less than 100,000 dirhams.

He called on the public to contribute positively with the security services in curbing the phenomenon of begging, by completely moving away from distributing alms and zakat personally, and heading to donate the money of their charity to charitable organizations and associations so that they would not be a cause of the spread of crimes committed by beggars under the guise of begging. He also called for immediate reporting of any beggar who is being detected anywhere by contacting the call center at (901) or reporting via the “Eye of the Police” service on the Dubai Police smart app, and the (E-Crime) platform for reporting cyber crimes.





