The Director of the Infiltrators Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations in Dubai Police, Colonel Ali Salem, stated that they had arrested 12 beggars on the first day of the month of Ramadan, as part of the “Fight Begging” campaign, which was launched by the Dubai Police General Command in cooperation with partners.

Dubai Police called on individuals to report beggars who take advantage of the advent of the month of Ramadan to ask passersby to beg and collect money, especially in light of the current circumstances.

He explained that the administration has developed an integrated security plan to combat begging in cooperation with partners, and intensify patrols in places where beggars are expected to be present, indicating that begging is associated with negative behaviors and threatening the security of society and the life and property of its members, and harms the image of the state, and distorts its cultural appearance, as a result of the risks associated with begging. Among them is the commission of some crimes such as theft, and the exploitation of children, the sick, and those with disabilities in begging, in order to achieve unlawful gains.

Salem called not to respond to beggars, or to deal with them with feelings of compassion and sympathy for their appearance, and to help the police forces to immediately report any beggars being spotted anywhere on the call center (901) or the police eye service on the Dubai Police smart app.

He called on community members to contribute positively with the security services in reducing the phenomenon of begging, by donating the money of their alms to charitable organizations and associations in order to ensure that they reach the poor and needy deserving people, and not to be a cause of the spread of crimes committed by beggars under the guise of begging.





