Dubai (Etihad)

Major General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, Director of the Agency’s General Department of Security of Bodies, Facilities and Emergency, in the presence of Brigadier General Nabil Abdullah Al Redha, Director of the Agency’s Emergency Department, and a number of sub-department directors and department heads, honored a number of field officers from the Emergency Department rank.

Major General Al Falasi praised the efforts of the honorees and their competence in performing the tasks assigned to them, and they were an example to be followed in ethics, dedication and teamwork in supporting the process of police work, and the prominent role of liaison officers in Dubai clubs in establishing security and safety in all stadiums and sporting events, in addition to indoor competitions. And any sporting or artistic activity or festival, in order to achieve high levels of professionalism, continuous coordination with the club and its fans, submit permanent reports about the facility, prepare a plan to secure matches, events and activities that are held in the club, in addition to spreading awareness among members of the public and informing them. Items prohibited to be brought in, entry and exit places, sitting areas, etc.

Major General Al-Falasi pointed out that the honor comes within the framework of Dubai Police’s directives to make employees happy, the continuous endeavor to develop work, and in appreciation of the efforts made by distinguished employees.