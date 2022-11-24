The Command and Control Center of the General Directorate of Operations in Dubai Police scored 99.6% in the index of responding within 10 seconds to emergency calls on the number 999, during the past year, exceeding the target rate of 97%.

The department’s statistics, which were viewed by the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansoori, during the department’s inspection within the annual inspection program, revealed that an average of two minutes and 34 seconds was recorded for the indicator of the arrival of security patrols to emergency incidents. She indicated that the response rate for non-emergency calls on the number 901 reached 92.9% during the past year, exceeding the target rate of 85%.

According to the statistics, Dubai Police received five million 384 thousand and 317 calls through the number “999” during the past year, compared to four million 124 thousand and 937 calls in 2020, while the “901” call center received last year 675 thousand and 287 calls, compared to 701 thousand 569 calls in 2020.

Al-Mansoori listened to an explanation about the “Rasd” program, which is an application on smart phones to monitor violating cars by issuing a special alert about committing a violation, in addition to listening to an explanation about the project for developing external cameras, and the artificial intelligence operations room project, which aims to build an integrated system of The new generation of the innovative operations room, by activating artificial intelligence tools, with the aim of achieving the required strategic goals.

Al Mansouri stressed the great role played by the General Department of Operations in maintaining security, the speedy arrival of patrols in all their forms, and rescue teams to accident sites, in order to achieve the strategic goals, and the pledges and obligations of the Dubai Police General Command and its obligations towards members of society, pointing to the importance of strengthening cooperation between all police sectors, for what It has an impact on achieving the strategic objectives of Dubai Police.