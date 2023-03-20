The Dubai Police General Command announced, during a press conference held today at the Sustainability Pavilion in Dubai Expo City, the locations of its cannons during the holy month of Ramadan, indicating that there are 7 fixed cannons that will be distributed throughout Dubai, while there will be a “one nomadic” cannon that will move. Throughout the holy month in 15 regions across the emirate.

The press conference was held in the presence of Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs in Dubai Police Major General Abdullah Ali Al-Ghaithi, Vice President for Government Partnerships at Dubai Expo City Sumaya Al Ali, Director of the Security Awareness Department in the General Department of Community Happiness Mr. Butti Al-Falasi, and Commander and Commander of Iftar Cannons in the month of Ramadan. Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi, the staff of both parties and the media.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi confirmed that the Dubai Police General Command finished preparing breakfast cannons, as was the case with Emirati customs and traditions, to launch them during the holy month that brings people together in a religious and family atmosphere at sunset, stressing Dubai Police’s keenness to preserve this religious Ramadan atmosphere that characterizes the community. The UAE, since the announcement of the sighting of the crescent until Eid Al-Fitr.

Major General Al-Ghaithi indicated that they formed a staff in each of the sites that were chosen, in cooperation with strategic partners, to distribute breakfast cannons, which are divided into “fixed cannons” in 7 main areas at the level of the emirate, represented in “Dubai Expo City”, in which he will be present. A major cannon for the first time, Burj Khalifa, Uptown, Madinat Jumeirah, Festival City, Damac, and Hatta Inn.

He said that the main cannon, which will be for the first time in Expo Dubai, comes within the framework of the strong and continuous partnership between the two parties since the start of the Expo 2020 Dubai activities to this day.

And about the 15 areas that Al-Midfa Al-Rahal will visit, Major General Al-Ghaithi indicated that Al-Midfa will be present in each area for two days only, starting with the beginning of the month of Ramadan from the Satwa Grand Mosque, then the Dubai International Financial Center, then the Grand Mosque in Zabeel, followed by Al-Nahda School for Girls in Lusaili. Then Al-Habab Mosque, followed by Al-Awir Grand Mosque, followed by Al-Habai Mosque in Al-Khawaneej, then Bin Dafoos Mosque in Al-Twar, Al-Quoz 4 “Al-Khail Heights” area, then Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum City, then Ain Dubai, Al-Salam Mosque in Al-Barsha, and Kite Beach. Beach in Jumeirah, then Nad Al Sheba Mosque, and finally the Eid prayer hall in Mankhool.

For her part, the Vice President of Government Partnerships at Expo City Dubai said: We are honored by our partnership with the Dubai Police and hosting the Iftar cannon during the month of Ramadan. The teams and Dubai Police personnel were one of the reasons for the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, and today we are looking forward to strengthening this partnership in the legacy left by this event in Expo Dubai.

She added: Dubai Expo City’s hosting of the Iftar cannon comes as part of the “Ramadan Neighborhood” event that the city is currently organizing, as an affirmation of its commitment to our Islamic heritage and traditions, and to preserving their continuity for future generations.

In turn, Butti Al Falasi stressed that the Dubai Police show great interest in the Ramadan cannon, which is considered one of the symbols of the holy month, and represents the Arab and Islamic customs, traditions and culture in the UAE society, indicating that the activities of the cannon launch are broadcast on Dubai TV during the breakfast period, and always contribute to enhancing the atmosphere. Spirituality, community values, cohesion and family bonding are among the customs and traditions of this holy month.

Major Abdullah Tarish Al-Amimi indicated that all final arrangements have been made regarding the preparation for announcing the confirmation of the sighting of the crescent, in line with the customs, customs and traditions that the Dubai Police General Command used to work during the month of Ramadan, by using breakfast cannons to inform the fasting people of the time of their daily breakfast, coinciding with the call to prayer. Morocco.

He said that this year witnesses the revival of “two old French cannons”, pursuant to the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to use them as part of the Iftar activities in the month of Ramadan, because of the historical and heritage value they represent, indicating that the two cannons were used in the sixties of the last century, then They were retired in 1970 and placed in the Dubai Police Museum, but the Dubai Police made a decision to restart them this year.