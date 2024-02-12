Brigadier Mansour Al Gergawi, Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, announced the automation of the “Certificate to Whom It May Concern” service on the official website of Dubai Police, which concerns damage to vehicles due to natural disasters, especially with the conditions the country is witnessing as a result of fluctuations in weather conditions and heavy rainfall.

The Dubai Police website quoted Brigadier Al Gergawi, saying, “The service was previously available through the Dubai Police smart application and the Dubai Police website, and requires the customer to apply for it electronically, and then bring his vehicle to the nearest police station to inspect it and confirm the damage, and then issue a certificate.” (To whom it may concern) electronically.

Brigadier Mansour Al Gergawi added, “Today, after the service has become automated, the customer no longer needs to bring his vehicle to the police station. All he has to do is enter the Dubai Police website, apply for the certificate package service, then choose the certificate service (to whom it may concern), Then he chooses natural disasters, and attaches pictures of his damaged vehicle. Within one working day, he receives a “To Whom It May Concern” certificate, and the value of the service electronically is 95 dirhams, and customers can obtain more information by contacting the call center number 901.”

The Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police stressed that “automating the service comes in line with the future directions of the Dubai government to make Dubai the smartest city in the world, by using the latest technologies and artificial intelligence systems to automate all services, and achieving a qualitative shift in the nature of service work in the police, ensuring the implementation of Dubai Government's 360 services policy is to provide proactive services, ensuring that procedures are expedited and facilitated for customers, saving them time and effort, leading to enhancing their sense of happiness and well-being and improving the quality of life.”