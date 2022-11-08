Dubai Police announced that 4,600 drivers won white points awards out of a total of 244,446 exemplary drivers who did not commit any traffic violations during the past year, an increase of 2257% over the number of committed drivers in the first cycle of the award in 2013.

She revealed a package of motivational prizes for committed drivers, in addition to in-kind prizes for the winners, during a ceremony honoring the sponsors of the white points system, and the grand prize “Car” that was won by Emirati citizen Maryam Yousef Muhammad Yusuf Al Balushi, and another citizen, Sheikha Mohammed Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, won a prize. Best Young Driver within the “Youth is a Trust” initiative.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, said that the white points system is one of Dubai Police’s societal initiatives in order to achieve the strategic goal of reducing accident deaths and raising the level of compliance with traffic regulations and laws, which will reflect positively on providing the highest levels of security and safety for all segments of society and street users. .

Al-Marri added to “Emirates Today” that the white points system represents an opportunity for every resident and citizen in the Emirate of Dubai who has a driver’s license to participate and have the opportunity to win, and before that to set an example for other members of society with his commitment and concern for his safety and the life of the other, and in support of the strategy of Dubai Police Providing safe roads in the Emirate.

He praised the national role of businessman Khalaf Al Habtoor, the official sponsor of the award, stressing that his partnership with the system since its launch has played a prominent role in enhancing road safety and security, and motivating drivers to comply.

For his part, the Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, said that the traffic white points awards were introduced for the first time in the region, as a modern, unconventional system in which all community groups participate to honor and motivate distinguished drivers who adhere to traffic laws and regulations, drive in a safe manner, and avoid The mistakes of others, and the creation of a safe traffic environment in which the level of sense of security on the road increases from all its users.