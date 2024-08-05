The Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with du, a subsidiary of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, organized a series of meetings to discuss a number of strategic axes related to proactive digital transformation in various police operations. This comes within the framework of the two parties’ keenness to enhance cooperation between them in this vital and important field, in order to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai a global model for digital transformation. .

The meeting included discussing 6 axes of digital transformation, the first of which was the “Community Happiness Axis”, which addressed everything related to awareness, security media, social communication, cultural diversity, community initiatives, corporate identity, and company management. The second was the “Financial Axis”, which discussed revenue management and collection, investment and financial rationalization, financial control, budgeting and accounts..

The attendees discussed the third axis, “The Axis of Excellence and Leadership,” which aims to develop initiatives and projects, administrative processes, institutional evaluation, institutional excellence, opinion polling, and strategic planning, in addition to the “fourth axis,” which is the Legal Affairs axis, which deals with legal consultations, legal disputes, legal legislation, and legal auditing..

The participants also discussed in the fifth axis “Governance and Risk Management”, and examined governance management, regulatory activities, risks and business continuity, and internal auditing, while in the sixth axis they discussed “Information Security”, information security governance, information security risks, and cybersecurity..

The meeting was attended by senior officers, specialists and experts in the fields of digital services, digital transformation, community happiness, finance, infrastructure, cybersecurity, governance and risk management, in addition to specialists in the field of excellence and leadership..

Purpose of the meetings

Brigadier Dr. Saleh Al Hamrani, Deputy Director of the General Department of Excellence and Leadership at Dubai Police, stressed that the meetings between Dubai Police and du aim to exchange expertise, cooperation and joint training to enhance readiness, achieve proactivity and anticipate the digital future, in addition to implementing smart services and artificial intelligence technology that enhance security and safety and make members of society happy. He pointed out that His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, directed the need to ensure enhancing joint cooperation with strategic partners in various important fields, in a way that enhances leadership, excellence and achieves proactivity, especially in vital sectors that are witnessing significant growth worldwide, including the digital sector..

He added that the meetings come within the framework of Dubai Police’s keenness to achieve proactivity in implementing smart and digital services in cooperation with strategic partners, explaining that the exchange of expertise and experiences in the fields of artificial intelligence technology and advanced technologies contributes to strengthening the security and safety system, and developing various operations and services..

Brigadier Al Hamrani explained that the meetings are in line with the objectives of the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025, which aims to enhance broad government commitment across all sectors to include digital aspects in all government strategies..

Exchange of experiences and ideas

For his part, Ahmed Borahima, Executive Director of Government Relations at du, stressed that the ongoing meetings between du and Dubai Police reflect the deep commitment of both parties to drive digital transformation and work together to develop various operations and exchange expertise to achieve the ambitious vision of the wise leadership, to consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global model in the field of digital transformation and technological innovation. The close cooperation with Dubai Police reflects the joint pursuit of achieving one goal, which is excellence and innovation in providing digital services, which contributes to achieving sustainable development and enhancing security and safety in society, and ensures the provision of advanced services that meet customer needs more effectively and efficiently.