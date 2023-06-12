A training workshop to combat trademark counterfeiting, held in cooperation between Dubai Police and Dubai Customs, warned of the dangers caused by counterfeiting and its negative impact on the consumer and the national economy.

The workshop, which was held in cooperation with the Manisa Company for Rights and Intellectual Property Management, and in the presence of a large number of Dubai Police and Dubai Customs employees, dealt with the issue of protecting trademarks and combating counterfeiting.

She highlighted that counterfeiting may cause huge losses to the original companies and lead to a deterioration in their reputation. She also touched on the impact of the spread of counterfeit products in the market on the consumer, as he is exposed to low-quality products that negatively affect his health and safety.

Legal Counsel Bahaa El Din Jalal Abu Raida, Director of Litigation at Manisa for Rights and Intellectual Property Management, gave a detailed presentation on the legal protection of trademarks and the legal criteria for identifying counterfeiting and gave an explanation of the risks caused by counterfeiting.

The workshop included an explanation of the necessary procedures to combat counterfeiting, and focused on the protection enjoyed by trademarks in the UAE legislation, and highlighted the need for cooperation between the various authorities to enhance anti-counterfeiting efforts and monitor and control counterfeit products.

The workshop is part of a series of activities and initiatives aimed at increasing the protection of trademarks and combating counterfeiting in the Emirate of Dubai.