Statistics from the Dubai Police Air Wing Centre revealed that it carried out 304 missions during the first half of this year, including missions to transport injured and sick people, search and training missions, in addition to carrying out multiple police and security missions to enhance security and safety in the Emirate of Dubai.

Statistics showed that air missions varied according to their objectives, as 140 missions were recorded within the framework of patrol work, 64 missions within the framework of police missions, in addition to 66 missions for training purposes, while 24 missions were recorded to transport the injured, 5 search missions, and 5 missions to transport patients.

The Director of the Air Wing Centre, Brigadier Pilot Trainer Ali Al Muhairi, stressed the centre’s keenness to achieve the directives of Dubai Police in terms of rapid response and handling of reports and accidents, especially traffic accidents, to contribute to transporting the injured in critical cases, which contributes to their rapid arrival to hospitals and receiving treatment, noting that the centre also carries out many humanitarian missions, which include transporting patients from clinics to hospitals.

Brigadier Pilot Trainer Ali Al Muhairi said that the Air Wing Centre pilots undergo continuous courses to provide the best services in the fastest time and under any circumstances, in addition to specialized courses to work during emergency situations and carry out rapid missions at low altitudes and in crowded areas.