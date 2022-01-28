The Air Rescue Center at the Air Wing Center of the Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, intervened to save an Indian patient in her thirties, by transferring her from a resort in the heart of the sea to Rashid Hospital for treatment, in difficult and complex circumstances that prevented the marine rescue teams from reaching her.

The Deputy Director of the Air Wing Center, Colonel Pilot Khalfan Al Mazrouei, said that a report was received to the Command and Control Center, stating that there is a sick condition in a resort located in the World Islands, and that maritime rescue teams cannot reach it, due to bad weather conditions, low visibility to less than 1500 meters, and altitude Wind speed to 40 knots, which led to great turbulence in the sea waves.

He added that as soon as the report was received, a plane, including paramedics, moved from the Air Wing Center from Al Maktoum International Airport, and the patient was transferred, and her condition was confirmed at Rashid Hospital.

He stressed that the Dubai Police’s air wing pilots are always ready to respond to all emergency calls, day or night, noting their ability to work in various circumstances and take appropriate decisions in dealing with situations, given that they are subject to global training to face emergency summons on land and at sea.



