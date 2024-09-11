The Dubai Police General Command has adopted the forward-looking plan for the future of security work for the General Department of Transport and Rescue, based on its keenness to prepare and design forward-looking plans for general departments and police stations based on flexibility and successful and sustainable proactive initiative.

This came during a forward-looking retreat organised by the department in cooperation with the Future Foresight Centre at the Officers Club, with the participation of a number of security leaders, including the Acting Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, Major General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, his deputy Brigadier Nabil Abdullah Al Redha, and the Acting Director of the Future Foresight Centre, Colonel Dr. Hamdan Al Ghassiyah.

Al Falasi stressed that the new plan is in line with Dubai’s vision to anticipate the future, and includes six stages aimed at improving security work in the General Department of Transport and Rescue, by identifying priorities, future directions and related projects, and enhancing readiness and sustainability.

For his part, Colonel Dr. Hamdan Al Ghassiyah pointed out that the retreat reflects Dubai Police’s commitment to promoting forward-looking thinking, and included a series of workshops to discuss key themes in developing security work in the short, medium and long term.

Colonel Samira Al Ali, Director of the Insurance Department, stressed that the aim of the retreat is to present ideas and initiatives that contribute to developing security and police work mechanisms in the long term, in line with the general strategy of Dubai Police and government directives, with a focus on empowering youth in this field.