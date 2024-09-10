The Dubai Police General Command has adopted the forward-looking plan for the future of security work for the General Department of Transport and Rescue 2040, based on its keenness to prepare and design forward-looking plans for general departments and police stations, based on flexibility and successful and sustainable proactive initiative..

This came during a forward-looking retreat organised by the General Department of Transport and Rescue in cooperation with the Future Foresight Centre at the Officers Club, in the presence of His Excellency Major General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, Acting Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue, and his acting deputy, Brigadier Nabil Abdullah Al Redha, Colonel Dr. Hamdan Ahmed Hamdan Al Ghassiyah, Acting Director of the Future Foresight Centre, and his acting deputy, Lieutenant Colonel Omar Khalifa Sultan Balabidah Al Suwaidi, in addition to the directors of sub-departments and heads of sections in the General Department of Transport and Rescue and the Future Foresight Centre..

His Excellency Major General Rashid Al Falasi stressed that the adoption of the future visionary plan for the security work of the General Department of Transport and Rescue until 2040 is in line with Dubai’s approach to anticipating the future and its commitment to supporting the system of creativity and innovation, indicating that the plan includes 6 visionary stages, and includes a design for the future of security work in the General Department of Transport and Rescue, and monitoring priorities, trends, future and proactive projects, readiness assets, sustainability, and many related studies..

Foresight thinking

For his part, Colonel Dr. Hamdan Al Ghassiyah stressed that the retreat is a true translation of the directives of the Dubai Police General Command, in spreading the culture of forward-looking thinking to generate forward-looking and creative ideas to develop security work in Dubai Police, noting that the retreat included several mini-workshops to discuss vital axes that Dubai Police seeks to achieve in various fields and specializations, in the near, medium and long future according to future forward-looking plans..

He added that the Future Foresight Center is keen to hold meetings and retreats with various public departments and police stations with the aim of coming up with new and innovative ideas to support and develop the police work system, in line with government trends, praising the outcomes of the retreat with the General Department of Transport and Rescue and its results, which produced the forward-looking plan for the future of security work for the General Department of Transport and Rescue 2040, whose inputs were prepared early on through scientific foundations based on the latest comparative, reference and forward-looking studies in order to achieve future leadership..

Visionary retreat

Regarding the forward-looking retreat, Colonel Samira Al Ali, Director of the Insurance Department at the General Department of Transport and Rescue, confirmed that the aim of organizing it is to present ideas and initiatives that will lead to permanent and continuous development in the plans and various work mechanisms for the coming years, in addition to considering the proposals and ideas submitted by employees in various fields to develop the security and police work system..

She added that this retreat reflects the concept of anticipating the future in the security and police aspect to draw up future plans and implement projects that are consistent with the Dubai Police strategic plan, which relies on analyzing the current situation, monitoring and analyzing trends and challenges, and determining future paths, in addition to empowering youth to contribute effectively to the security and police work system..