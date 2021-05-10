The Events Insurance Committee in the Emirate of Dubai announced today, during a press conference held virtually, the adoption of a plan of security measures to secure the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, achieve traffic flow and reduce traffic congestion.

Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Al-Ghaithi, Chairman of the Events Insurance Committee in Dubai, emphasized the necessity of commitment not to gather in homes and apartments of more than 5 individuals during the Eid holiday and the need for members of the public to cooperate with the police by adhering to the precautionary measures and not hesitating to call 901 or appoint the police when Noting any irregularities or disturbing reports so that the person does not fall under penalty of violation.

Al-Ghaithi said: In order to ensure compliance with all precautionary measures, 433 patrols, 32 bicycles and 3,000 policemen were provided in the Emirate of Dubai, 72 civil defense vehicles, 111 ambulances, 9 marine boats, 160 rescuers on the shores of Dubai, in addition to 700 volunteers scattered in markets and malls. To ensure the commitment of the public and 2000 security personnel from private companies.

In turn, the Director of the General Traffic Department in Dubai Police, Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, said that all the mosques and large chapels where Eid prayers are held in Dubai have been secured, including the Al-Mizhar prayer hall, the Nad Al-Hamar prayer hall, the Zabeel prayer hall, the Deira prayer hall, the Al-Mankhool chapel, the Jumeirah mosque, and the mosques are Al-Rashidiya Grand Mosque, Al-Farouq Mosque, and Al-Salam Mosque, apart from other mosques, he urged worshipers not to rapprochement, peace, shake hands, and the necessity to adhere to the precautionary measures in mosques and chapels, which are wearing masks, using a special prayer rug, and achieving spacing and adhering to it.

Brigadier General Al Mazrouei added that traffic and criminal patrols and volunteers will be deployed throughout the emirate and in vital areas, as well as in commercial centers, open markets, and tourist areas such as the Lamer area, GBR and City Walk, and instructed drivers to adhere to traffic and traffic law and adhere to precautionary measures on beaches.

With regard to securing beaches, Colonel Dr. Hassan Suhail, director of the Ports Police Station, said that a plan had been drawn up to cover the largest area of ​​beaches, and that we launched a “Eid Without Accidents” campaign on the 9 beaches in the Emirate of Dubai.

He stated that the area of ​​the beaches in the emirate is 13,933 km, indicating the provision of 24 security patrols, 21 marine patrols, 42 rescuers from Dubai police on the beaches, 18 bicycles and motorcycles, 12 rescue patrols, 6 water bikes, 127 lifeguards from Dubai Municipality and 85 foot patrols.





