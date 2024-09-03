Dubai Police General Command has added the “Zikr 001” car to its traffic patrol fleet. Acting Director of the General Traffic Department, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, launched the Zikr 001 car, noting that the new patrol will undertake the tasks of organizing traffic movement, in addition to enhancing the security presence of police officers in tourist areas and other areas of the emirate.

Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan explained that the launch of the new patrols comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s constant keenness to use modern vehicles that feature the latest technologies and specifications, and contain the latest smart systems and artificial intelligence technology, to work in the traffic and security aspects, stressing that they enhance the quality of security and traffic work in the Emirate of Dubai.

Brigadier Juma said that the new patrols are an addition to the concept of security and police patrols to cover all areas of the emirate, and aim to activate the arrival of patrols to the event site, and achieve the highest levels of response in order to provide the best services that enhance the police presence in the field to a greater extent, and enhance the public’s confidence in police performance, within the framework of Dubai Police’s efforts to continue adopting the best initiatives and innovative projects, and putting them into effect according to plans and programs that look to the future.

On the other hand, the Positive Spirit Council of Dubai Police launched the “Al Baraha Community Forum” activities for the residents of Al Baraha area, in cooperation with the Council of Directors of Police Stations, Al Muraqqabat Police Station, and strategic partners in the Dubai Sports Council, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, and the Dubai Media Incorporated, with the participation of volunteers from the “Policeman is Your Neighbour” programme.

Brigadier Rashid Mohammed Saleh Al Shehhi, Director of Al Muraqqabat Police Station, stressed the importance of the Al Baraha Community Forum activities in strengthening the relationship and communication with the communities residing in Dubai, and achieving the strategic goals of Dubai Police in making society happy and enhancing security and safety, in addition to working to improve the quality of life, enhance social harmony, and achieve a happy life in residential neighborhoods.

The forum’s activities, which are held every Saturday and Sunday from 5pm to 11pm in the Al Baraha area, include sports activities such as “air rowing”, “stationary bikes” and “tug of war”. These activities will continue until September 29.

On another note, the Acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, praised the efficiency of the team of young police leaders at Dubai Police, which organized the fourth edition of the INTERPOL Global Young Police Leaders Programme 2024, which was held in Dubai from August 26 to 29, in cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), and with the participation of young leaders from 35 countries around the world, appreciating this achievement that is added to the achievements of Dubai Police.