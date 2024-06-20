Accidents involving scooters, bicycles, and electric bicycles in the Emirate of Dubai caused 4 deaths, one serious injury, 19 moderate injuries, and 5 minor injuries during the first half of this year.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, said that during that period, 7,804 violations were issued, and 4,474 scooters, bicycles, and electric bicycles were seized, while the number of deaths last year reached 12 deaths, 5 serious injuries, 41 moderate injuries, and 37 minor injuries. 6,306 violations were issued, and 4,305 scooters, bicycles, and electric bicycles were seized, while the year 2022 witnessed the recording of 11 deaths, 11 serious injuries, 65 moderate injuries, and 40 minor injuries, and 11,054 violations were issued and 4,509 scooters, bicycles, and electric bicycles were seized.

Major General Al Ghaithi explained that the violation of riding an electric or bicycle on a road where the speed limit exceeds 60 kilometers per hour carries a fine of 300 dirhams, and the violation of riding a bicycle in a way that poses a danger to its rider or the life and safety of others carries a fine of 300 dirhams. An electric scooter carries a fine of 300 dirhams, a fine for carrying a passenger on a bicycle or electric bike that does not have the necessary equipment is a fine of 200 dirhams, and a fine for riding an electric or bicycle against the direction of traffic carries a fine of 200 dirhams.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi stressed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to spread awareness and traffic culture among road users with the aim of reducing wrong phenomena and behaviour, in addition to reducing traffic accidents and human losses on the roads, noting the Dubai Police’s interest in enhancing awareness among all road users, including “drivers”. , passengers, and pedestrians, with their rights to use the road to achieve the highest levels of safety, raise the level of compliance with traffic regulations and laws, and make the emirate’s roads safer.

He called on bikers to adhere to traffic rules and instructions, and to adhere to the roads and paths on which driving is permitted, as well as to adhere to all security and safety requirements, guidelines and regulations indicated in the areas in which driving is permitted to ensure the protection of people.

Major General Al Ghaithi called on community members, when they observe negative phenomena or dangerous behaviors, to report them through the “Police Eye” service via the Dubai Police application on smart phones, or by calling the “We are all police” service on 901.