Dubai Police Academy topped all government institutions at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, as the best work environment for the millennium generation (young generation) for the year 2022, in the evaluation of the American organization (Great Place to Work).

The Director of the Academy, Major General Dr. Ghaith Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, said that the Academy is keen on the practical translation of all the initiatives launched by the leadership in the UAE in the areas of happiness and quality of life, embodying the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to move the levels of happiness and quality of life of society to new dimensions.

He stressed that the Academy has made every effort to maintain the well-being of its employees in the “post-pandemic” stage, through its civilized methods of dealing and extending bridges of communication and community relations at all stages of the pandemic across various levels to build solid trust between the two parties, feel reassurance and job stability, listen to them and meet Their requests, attention to their affairs, providing a healthy environment in accordance with the highest standards of occupational health and safety, in addition to working in a team spirit, as these efforts culminated in achieving impressive results according to global competitiveness standards as the best work environment.

It is noteworthy that the certificate of the best work environment is granted by the American Great Place to Work Authority to entities and institutions that achieve the standards and conditions set by them. Staff favorite.