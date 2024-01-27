The Dubai Police Academy organized a specialized scientific symposium entitled “The Future of Academic Education”, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police Science Academy and the UAE University, with the aim of shedding light on the trends, future and outcomes of advanced academic education.

The symposium, which was held on the sidelines of the preparations accompanying the Dubai Police Academy graduation ceremony, scheduled to be held next February, witnessed the attendance of more than 210 male and female students from the UAE University, male and female candidates, and university military personnel.

Captain Dr. Issa Al-Ghawi, from the College of Graduate Studies at the Dubai Police Academy, said that the Dubai Police Academy has established the highest academic and military standards, in order to achieve development and sustainability in the education system, and that the symposium comes within the framework of the academy’s keenness to exchange ideas, knowledge and science related to future directions of academic education.

The symposium included three main topics: “Flexibility in Education,” presented by the Director of the College of Law at the Dubai Police Academy, Lieutenant Colonel Khamis Al-Mutawa, “Technology in Education,” presented by Dr. Abdullah Al-Khatib, from the UAE University, and “Creative Thinking,” presented by Captain Dr. Saif Al Zaabi, from the Academy of Police Sciences in Sharjah.