Dubai Police reported that, “The concerned authorities in the Dubai government dealt with, the day before yesterday evening, an accident in which a small part of a building belonging to the Al Mulla Plaza Center collapsed, due to the wrong storage of heavy materials.” Dubai Police explained that “two minor injuries were recorded as a result of the accident,” noting that “the authorities began taking all measures to ensure the health and safety of all workers and visitors to the center.”
