The violation of breaking the red light caused 51 traffic accidents in Dubai during the first seven months of this year, resulting in the death of two people and the injury of 73 others with varying injuries.

The Director of the General Department of Traffic in Dubai Police said that the department seized 855 vehicles due to breaking the red light signal, while 13 thousand and 876 violations were issued during the aforementioned period, pointing out that the penalty prescribed according to the Federal Traffic Law for this violation is 1000 dirhams in addition to impounding the vehicle for 30 days and 12 traffic point.

He explained that the provisions of Decree No. 30 of the Emirate of Dubai regarding the seizure of vehicles are applied to reckless drivers who cross a red light and endanger the lives of others, bringing the fine to 50,000 dirhams and 23 “black” traffic points.

He stressed that the violation of exceeding the red light signal is one of the most serious traffic violations, because it represents unexpected behavior by other drivers who drive their vehicles in their normal way at intersections while the signals that meet them are on the green position, so it is difficult for them to avoid a person who suddenly cuts them off from the direction. The opposite, which increases the possibility of severe accidents.

He pointed out the need to pay attention to the position of the signal before a sufficient distance, as this violation often occurs for two reasons, either the driver’s lack of culture, his lack of awareness of how to drive safely at the signal, which requires more attention, and not speeding up while approaching it while it is green or yellow, and the second reason is recklessness. and rush.

He pointed out that “some drivers double their speed when entering the traffic light when they see it in the green or yellow position, and this is a wrong behavior because it may turn into the red position before they pass, which exposes them to committing a violation or causing an accident.”

He added that the safe procedure when entering the signal is to slow down and pay attention, and to pass at an appropriate speed that does not exceed that specified for the road, so that the driver can stop easily in the event that he is unable to pass it during the green traffic situation, stressing that waiting for an additional seconds or minutes is definitely better than committing a serious violation. or cause an accident.

