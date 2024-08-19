The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Tourist Police Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, has identified five electronic and smart communication channels to enhance communication with tourists arriving in the emirate, as part of achieving the Dubai Government’s direction to make Dubai the best city in the world to live, work, visit and invest.

In this context, the Director of the Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations, Brigadier Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, stressed that the Tourist Police is always keen to communicate with tourists from different countries of the world, in order to listen to their inquiries and suggestions, and serve them so that they can live an exceptional tourist experience in the Emirate of Dubai.

He pointed out that the most prominent communication channels provided by the Tourist Police are represented in providing the “Tourist Police” service on the latest version of the Dubai Police smart application on iPhone, Android and Huawei systems, which can be used with ease and convenience from different parts of the world, to submit comments, inquiries and reports.

He explained that the second communication channel is the Dubai Police website “www.dubaipolice.gov.ae”, available on the Internet, while pointing out at the same time that the third communication channel is the smart police stations “SPS” available throughout the Emirate of Dubai, which tourists can visit and submit their comments, suggestions and reports in a smart way, around the clock, and without any human intervention.

He stressed that the fourth communication channel is the call center (901) dedicated to non-emergency calls, which receives inquiries and comments from tourists, while the fifth channel is the Dubai Police email “[email protected]”, which any tourist from around the world can contact.

Brigadier Al Jallaf pointed out that the Tourist Police received 3,509 inquiries, comments and suggestions through its various channels since the beginning of this year, while it received 7,652 inquiries, comments and suggestions during the past year. He explained that these comments and inquiries helped guide tourists and provide them with police and security services, as well as helping them recover lost items they had lost in the emirate and transporting them to their places of residence in their home countries, which contributed to their happiness.