The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai confirmed that there are no changes in the tariff for free parking on Fridays in Dubai parking lots, while traffic fees at the Salik gate on the Al Maktoum Bridge became free on Sundays instead of Fridays.

The authority explained to “Emirates Today” that changing the parking tariff fees is linked to the issuance of a legislative decision regarding the payment of fees for crossing the Salik gate on the Al Maktoum Bridge during its working hours, which were finally decided to change in line with the new weekend dates, so that the floating bridge will be closed on Sunday instead of from Friday.

The transit system (Salik) is defined as an electronic system that works automatically, which allows driving without stopping at any barriers, or at toll stations, or at gates on Dubai highways with the aim of paying the tariff. The system currently consists of eight gates, including Al Garhoud Gate Al Maktoum Gate, Al Safa Gate, Airport Tunnel Gate, Al Barsha Gate, Jebel Ali Gate, Al Mamzar Gate North, and Al Mamzar Gate South.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

