Dubai (Etihad)

Dubai Opera has announced that it will host the “In Classica” International Music Festival, next May, after the great success it achieved last year, with a distinguished group of soloists, instrumentalists and conductors of orchestras. Dubai Opera Theatre, from May 8 to June 2. The event will feature a busy program of the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, Berlin Symphony Orchestra, and Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra, each of which will perform on the famous stage led by the orchestra’s conductors, Dmitri Yablonsky, Gianluca Marciano and Serge Smbat and Marius Stravinsky, Gergeli Madaras, and Massimiliano Caldi.

The festival presents a diverse and attractive collection of the most famous masterpieces of classical and contemporary music such as works by Verdi, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Strauss, Dvorak and Alexei Schur. Washington, Mariinsky Theater in Saint Petersburg, Concert Gebau in the Netherlands, Gasteig Cultural Center in Munich, Wigmore Hall in London, as well as Carnegie Hall in New York and Music Vereen in Vienna.

The evening concerts, which will last for 26 days, will feature the participation of a selection of the most prominent international soloists, such as the Italian violinist Giuseppe Gibboni, winner of the 56th Paganini International Competition in 2021, and Joseph Calliga, the Maltese opera star and Grammy nominee.

This year’s festival is being organized by Dubai Opera and the Summit Event Group, the Dubai-based organization that specializes in providing mega cultural projects of the highest standards.