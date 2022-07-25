Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Sports Council and the Football Association announced the organization of the first edition of the Dubai Open Championship for Academies, as part of the integration of efforts between the two parties to develop work in various fields, especially in the development of the junior sector in Dubai clubs and the private sector.

The new tournament represents an important addition to the youth sector and football academies in Dubai, and will be organized during the period from October 2022 to March 2023, for the age groups (8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 years old) boys and girls, in cooperation with Inspiratos (ISD) hosting the matches on Dubai Sports City football stadiums and Delta Sports Events (Delta).

The organization of the tournament also comes as a continuation of the efforts made by the Dubai Sports Council in this field by organizing 5 copies of the Dubai Sports Council Championship for Football Academies, which was held in Dubai Sports City and achieved great technical success. It also contributed to increasing the number of academies in Dubai and the emergence of emerging football talents. promising.

It was announced the possibility of participating in the upcoming tournament for the academies of Dubai clubs and private sports academies licensed in the Emirate of Dubai, as well as the participation of clubs and academies belonging to the third and second degree in the competitions of the Football Association, where the tournament will attract the participation of more than 2,000 players per week from more than 100 teams in different age groups. They represent 40 accredited football academies.