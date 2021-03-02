The Dubai Health Authority announced the expansion of the vaccination campaign against “Covid-19” for all groups from the age of 40 years and over who hold a Dubai residency (valid), and residents of the age of 60 years and over who reside in Dubai and hold residency from any of the other Emirates, in addition to To citizens of the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf who have an Emirates ID.

This measure comes as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to take all necessary measures to strengthen efforts to combat the “Covid-19” pandemic, and to ensure the highest levels of safety for society.

The Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing Services Sector and Chair of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of “Covid-19” at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Farida Al Khaja, revealed that the expansion also comes in terms of the age group for vaccination with the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine, to include vaccination with this vaccine from 16 years of age And above, instead of 18 years old, while Dubai Health opened the way to vaccination with the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine for those aged 18 years and over.

Dr. Al-Khaja emphasized that the expansion of the vaccination campaign against “Covid-19” comes within the framework of strenuous efforts to accelerate the pace of the vaccination campaign, aimed at raising the immunity of the largest possible segment of society and protecting it from the epidemic, and based on the general foundations of the strategic plan for vaccination prepared by the authority late last year. .

She explained that «the target groups of vaccination can book an appointment in advance, through the application of the authority on smart phones (DHA), and the unified call center via the toll-free number (800342).

She emphasized that “the authority is working with all its departments and concerned cadres to simplify procedures for obtaining the vaccine, and provide all means that ensure a safe and healthy environment in all vaccination centers, in a way that makes the experience of customers inside the centers more comfortable and reassuring.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

