The Dubai Neighborhoods Councils, in cooperation with Al-Ameen Service, organized a variety of cultural events and entertainment activities that decorated the various neighborhood councils of the Community Development Authority, as it opened its doors to receive the people and residents of its affiliated areas in the councils of Al Khawaneej, Al Mizhar, Al Rashidiya and Umm Suqeim, in addition to the Hatta Community Center to revive the national occasion. .

The Dubai Neighborhood Councils participated in the residents of the region in their joys and celebrations, and were keen to adhere to the implementation of their mission and achieve their vision to remain a link and a comprehensive meeting place for the people of the Emirates of different groups and cultures, in order to enhance social ties and support the Emirati national identity.