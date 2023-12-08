Dubai Municipality continues its efforts to enhance awareness of environmental and urban sustainability, through a series of workshops and presentations hosted by the municipality’s pavilion during the “COP 28” conference, in which it participates as a strategic partner of the track, to contribute to inspiring the audience of the global event hosted by Expo City Dubai until the 12th of April. current month.

During the event, Dubai Municipality will host discussions on best practices in the field of sustainability for developing cities, combating climate change, planning environmental conservation initiatives, coastal sustainability projects, waste management strategies, paths to becoming climate neutral, and the use of 3D printing manufacturing in construction and engineering. Architecture adapted to climate change.

Yesterday, the Dubai Municipality pavilion hosted the writer and former consultant at the United Nations, speaker Ivana Brnovich Ogbo, in an interactive lecture entitled “Localizing the Sustainable Development Goals for Cities… Exploiting the Power of the Education Sector.”

The pavilion also witnessed a presentation on “Dubai Weather and Early Warning System” to discuss the ability of cities to adapt to the challenges of climate change by taking advantage of technology, and a session entitled “Green Conversations” organized by the Dubai Municipality Youth Council, and the team discussed the impact of climate change on the sanitation and waste sectors.

Today, Dubai Municipality will discuss its commitment to sustainability during a session entitled “Nature, Land, and Oceans,” in which the municipality will highlight its role in preserving nature and present the Hatta Sustainable Plan.

The challenges faced by coastal environments and the marine system are also highlighted during a session entitled “Study of the environmental status of the coastal region in Dubai towards sustainability.”

Dubai Municipality will present during the “Green Dubai” session, which coincides with a workshop entitled “What Science and Traditional Knowledge of Indigenous Peoples Tell Us About Preserving Nature in the Urban Environment,” which is being held on the stage of the Climate Finance Center at the “COP28” conference.

Tomorrow, Dubai Municipality will present its ambitious strategy to achieve “climate neutrality,” reviewing the initiatives and programs through which it aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The program also includes a session that reviews the story of the construction of the Dubai Municipality pavilion participating in COP 28, entitled “Tomorrow’s Plans… 3D Printing for the Sustainable Dubai Municipality Pavilion.”

On the Energy Transition Center platform, Dubai Municipality, in partnership with the Dubai Financial Market, will discuss the new carbon credit pilot program in Dubai during a session entitled “How will carbon credit opportunities contribute to moving Dubai to climate neutrality?”