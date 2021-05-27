Dubai (WAM)

Dubai Municipality has achieved a global victory in the field of knowledge management, by winning the Excellence in Knowledge Management Award from the American Center for Quality and Excellence (APQC), as it was ranked among the six best institutions in the world in the field of knowledge management, and from the top 3 institutions. Globally, in implementing knowledge management program for the “Enterprise-Wide” category.

This award is given to the most distinguished institutions in the world in preparing and implementing programs and effective work mechanisms in the field of knowledge management that will positively affect productivity, services and the promotion of innovation principles. Dubai Municipality won the award after achieving distinguished results based on the APQC-approved knowledge management capacity assessment tool, which is based on an evidence-based methodology through which knowledge management competencies in the department can be measured and evaluated, and it includes four main categories: strategy, people, processes, content and information technology. 12 sub-criteria, and Dubai Municipality obtained the highest rating (5) in all categories and criteria of the award, which enhances its global leadership, as the department competed with 352 institutions worldwide. Dubai Municipality is keen to promote the principles of knowledge, innovation and creativity in its various sectors and to participate in the most prominent international prizes that consolidate the values ​​of leadership and competitiveness.