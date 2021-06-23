Dubai Municipality won the Diamond Category Project Award from the Harvard International Business Council for the year 2021, for its participation in the Jebel Ali Wastewater Treatment Plant – Phase II project, and the use of artificial intelligence in the plant’s operations, as the vital project is one of the main pillars of infrastructure in Dubai implemented using artificial intelligence applications.

The Harvard International Business Council Awards are among the most prestigious international awards established to recognize global efforts in the field of total quality management and to assist organizations and institutions in achieving their organizational strategies and adopting international best practices in providing high-quality services or products and meeting the needs and expectations of customers.

The award reinforces the strategic objectives of Dubai Municipality within the first strategic axis of an innovative and world-leading municipality, through the fourth strategic objective of consolidating a culture of leadership and corporate governance, as well as the strategic axis: the sustainability of the city’s environment through the strategic objective of implementing pioneering sustainability systems.

The Jebel Ali sewage treatment plant project, in which Dubai Municipality participated in the international competition, is considered among the most important vital projects in Dubai because of its significant impact on the sewage system service in terms of daily wastewater treatment equivalent to (670,000) meters cube, in addition to its direct positive impact on public health and safety, preserving the environment and achieving environmental sustainability through the use of renewable energy.

The project will meet the needs of the Emirate of Dubai in the field of wastewater treatment for a period of 20 years, as it will contribute to reducing pressure on the emirate’s water resources by reducing desalination operations and drilling underground wells used in the cultivation of major public parks, residential parks, neighborhood parks, parks, natural areas and places of entertainment Recreation and greening the city, in addition to the streets and squares.

The plant uses the latest international technologies in the field of water treatment, enabling it to produce treated water of high properties and quality that can be used in irrigation of crops. The resulting sludge is also thermally treated to produce high-quality fertilizer that can be used in fertilizing agricultural lands and afforestation and greening works in the emirate.

Winning this award is a culmination of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to keep pace with international best practices and develop new paths that encourage innovation and support creative ideas in line with the Dubai government’s directions towards the future, especially in the field of preserving the environment, using renewable energy and providing the best services to members of society.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

