Dubai Municipality won the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Academic Performance for the “Education Supporting Institutions Category”, organized by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance in its 23rd session, for the initiative “Social Responsibility Activities in the Field of Environmental Sustainability for the Educational Sector”, which is considered One of the most important pioneering initiatives in the field of supporting the environmental education system and disseminating sustainable environmental knowledge in the United Arab Emirates, to instill a culture of preserving the environment and prepare future generations for the highest levels of awareness of important national environmental challenges and issues.

Through its joint community activities and comprehensive awareness programs targeting all segments of society, Dubai Municipality contributes to achieving national indicators, goals and strategic axes to bring the UAE to the ranks of the best and most distinguished countries in all fields, especially the field of environment and preservation, and to support its ambitious vision in making the emirate Dubai is a happy and sustainable city, as the social responsibility initiatives and awareness programs for the educational sector adopted by the Dubai Municipality are among the most important sustainable programs in the field of environmental protection, based on the department’s keenness to promote effective community communication between various institutions and the local community.

The initiative “Social Responsibility Activities in the Field of Environmental Sustainability for the Education Sector” aims to enhance integration and cooperation with the strategic system objectives of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, whether through strategic goals such as: sponsoring talented and innovators and supporting and investing their talents, or operational goals such as: motivating and encouraging Students to join discovery campaigns and achieve advanced results in local and international competitions, where cooperation and communication efforts with the educational sector resulted in the adoption of the initiative for awareness and social responsibility “An hour … with a hygiene worker”, on the national scale, as part of the Emirati School Initiatives Plan.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

