Dubai Municipality won the Diamond Category Project Award from the Harvard International Business Council for the year 2021, for its participation in the Jebel Ali Wastewater Treatment Plant – Phase II project, and the use of artificial intelligence in the plant, as the vital project is one of the basic pillars of infrastructure in Dubai, which Implemented using artificial intelligence applications.

The Jebel Ali sewage treatment plant project is among the most vital projects in Dubai, because of its significant impact on the sewage system service, in terms of daily wastewater treatment, equivalent to (670) thousand cubic meters, in addition to its direct positive impact. In public health and safety, preserving the environment, and achieving environmental sustainability through the use of renewable energy.

The project will meet the needs of the Emirate of Dubai in the field of wastewater treatment for a period of 20 years.

The plant uses the latest technologies in the field of water treatment, enabling it to produce high-quality water that can be used for irrigating crops. The resulting sludge is also thermally treated to produce high-quality fertilizer, which can be used to fertilize agricultural lands and afforestation and greening works in the emirate.

