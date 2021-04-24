Dubai Municipality reported that it violated and closed six institutions the day before yesterday, and warned another seven, due to ignoring the preventive measures to confront the Corona virus, stressing the need to adhere to the specified procedures, to protect society.

She explained that the closure decisions included a food establishment in the Wasl area, for lack of commitment to physical distancing, and a salon in the Naif area due to overcrowding, and four laundries in the Naif and Raqqa areas due to non-compliance with health practices and personal hygiene, and the requirements for cleaning and sterilization.

According to municipality statistics, its inspectors carried out 222 inspection visits, and the compliance rate reached 95%.

She stated that the inspectors check, during their visits, the daily follow-up records of the health of workers, the recording of sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception, preparation and storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilization procedures, to prevent cross-contamination, and to combat Pests.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

