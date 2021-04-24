Dubai Municipality reported that it violated and closed 6 new institutions yesterday, and warned 7 others, due to ignoring the preventive measures to confront the emerging corona virus, stressing the need for all institutions to bear responsibility for adhering to the specified procedures, to protect society.

The municipality stated that the closure decisions included a food establishment in the Al Wasl area, for lack of commitment to physical distancing, and a salon in the Naif area due to overcrowding, while 4 laundries were closed in the Naif and Raqqa areas due to non-compliance with health practices and personal hygiene, and the requirements for cleaning and sterilization.

According to Dubai Municipality statistics, municipality inspectors carried out 222 inspection visits, with a compliance rate of 95%.

She stated that the municipality inspectors check, during their supervisory visits, the daily follow-up records for the health of workers, record sterilization and disinfection operations, in addition to ensuring that food safety requirements are applied to food during reception, preparation and storage, display at healthy temperatures, and the application of hygiene and sterilization procedures, to prevent cross-contamination. , Pest control.

The municipality called on all institutions operating in Dubai the need to adhere to the specified preventive measures and bear responsibility towards society, stressing that it will not be lenient in applying the punitive legal measures in the event of any violation, which ranges from warning to violation, and up to closure according to the type of violation, and the frequency of its recurrence. .





