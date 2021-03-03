Dubai Municipality reported yesterday that it violated 5 institutions, in various activities, and warned 25 other institutions, due to non-compliance with the precautionary measures applied to limit the spread of Corona virus infection.

The municipality indicated that it did not record any closures yesterday, as the percentage of commitment reached 99%, noting that its inspectors carried out two thousand and 334 field visits that included institutions under its supervision and control.

She stressed the need for institutions to adhere to the precautionary measures and measures they have imposed to limit the spread of Corona infection, noting that they carry out more than 2000 inspection visits every day on institutions that fall under their supervisory duties, to follow up their implementation of the precautionary measures.





