The Dubai Central Laboratory of Dubai Municipality announced the use of an automatic analysis robot to conduct chemical analysis tests on cement of all kinds using X-rays, and based on the latest artificial intelligence technologies. Cement testing services have also been linked to the smart platform for laboratory testing services in Dubai Municipality, allowing the customer to obtain inspection reports quickly through smart phones, tablets and mobile devices, thus enhancing the quality of building and construction testing services provided by the municipality in accordance with international best practices.

Hind Mahmoud Ahmed, Acting Director of the Dubai Central Laboratory Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “The automated analysis robot relies on X-rays to conduct chemical analysis tests for used building materials and cement products to support the requirements of the construction sector in the Emirate of Dubai, as it is characterized by high speed in completing tests according to The technology shortens the time to complete the tests from 4 days to 8 minutes only, with a record daily increase in the percentage of the samples examined up to 650% compared to the previous situation before application, which will speed up the process of presenting the results of laboratory tests to the sector of consulting companies and contractors in a manner that guarantees the completion of the project stages. This is part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to adopt digital and competitive work systems, and apply the latest artificial intelligence technologies and pioneering digital solutions that enhance the quality of services and facilitate the necessary procedures.”

Eng. Hind pointed out the importance of cement tests, as it is one of the most important components of concrete mixtures, and the results of its testing have an impact on other quality requirements, in addition to their impact on the sustainability of buildings and constructions and increasing their lifespan. It also stated that this technology will be used in the future to prepare specialized research studies in the Dubai Central Laboratory aimed at the initial evaluation of various building and construction products and materials.