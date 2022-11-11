Dubai Municipality has confirmed that the emirate’s markets are free of the health supplement “Weight Rapid Loss Capsule”, which contains prohibited substances that may cause cancer.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health recently warned against the use of the Diet Rapid Loss Capsule, which is weight loss capsules, which can be purchased through social media, noting that this product contains phenolphthalein, which has shown potential carcinogenic risks.

In a circular issued by the department, the department confirmed that the results of the laboratory analysis of the nutritional supplement proved that the product contains the undeclared banned substance phenolphthalein, which is classified by the US Food and Drug Administration as “not generally recognized as safe and effective, after studies indicated that phenolphthalein is It showed potential carcinogenic risks, and it was also found that phenolphthalein is genotoxic as it can cause damage or mutation in DNA.”

The municipality said in a circular issued by it, “With reference to the recent warning in the media against the use of the health supplement “Weight Rapid Loss Capsule”, which is weight loss capsules because it contains phenolphthalein, which is banned due to its potential cancerous risks, the municipality confirms that the aforementioned product It is not circulated in the local markets of the Emirate, and it was not clear that it was imported from the outlets according to the relevant databases.

The municipality indicated that food supplements, whether manufactured locally or imported and traded in the markets, are subject to an integrated control system that begins with inspection at all ports of the Emirate of Dubai, and the import and circulation of consumer products is allowed only after they meet the approved specifications, in addition to the periodic inspection program on licensed institutions in the emirate to ensure Verify their compliance and manage sampling to ensure the handling of safe consumer products that conform to approved specifications.

The municipality appealed to the public to communicate with it if they wish to inquire or verify the news or when any damages occur as a result of the use of any consumer products in general, by calling 800900 or through my product window in the Dubai Municipality smart application or viewing the news page Certainty via the Dubai Municipality website.