Dubai Municipality has confirmed that the emirate’s markets are free from the health supplement Weight Rapid Loss Capsule, which contains prohibited substances that may cause cancer.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Health recently warned against using the supplement (capsules promoted on social media with the aim of losing weight), noting that it contains phenolphthalein, which showed potential carcinogenic risks.

The department confirmed in a circular that the results of the laboratory analysis of the food supplement proved that it contains the banned, undeclared substance phenolphthalein, and the US Food and Drug Administration classifies it as “not generally recognized as safe and effective,” after studies indicated that phenolphthalein showed carcinogenic risks. Potential, as it was found to be genotoxic, as it can cause damage or mutation in DNA.

The municipality said that the product was not circulated in the local markets, and it was not clear that it was imported from the outlets, according to the relevant databases.

She indicated that food supplements manufactured locally or imported and traded in the markets are subject to an integrated control system that starts from inspection at all ports of the emirate, and allows the import and circulation of consumer products only after they meet the approved specifications, in addition to the periodic inspection program for licensed institutions in the emirate to ensure and verify their commitment and management. Sampling to ensure the handling of safe consumer products that conform to the approved specifications.

And she appealed to the public to communicate with her in the event of a desire to inquire or verify the news, or when any damages occurred as a result of the use of any consumer products in general.