Dubai Municipality reported that it subjected 46 thousand and 406 shipment of consumer products, equivalent to two million tons and 309 thousand kilos, to inspection during the past year, through the Muntaji system, confirming that it will continue to monitor all imported shipments, and ensure that they comply with the approved standards and specifications.

The municipality explained that the Muntaji system achieved high numbers during the year 2020 in the field of consumer product safety, and worked to facilitate product registration, inspections and control.

It stated that about 135 thousand and 302 kilograms of these products are for antimicrobial products, and the municipality has issued 7,000 health certificates for exporting consumer product shipments, in addition to registering 4000 new consumer products in my product system.

The municipality indicated that it had evaluated 3,000 products of the antimicrobial category and registered them for sale in retail outlets and for professional use.





