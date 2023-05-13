Dubai Municipality has announced the start of the development work of the Clock Roundabout in the Deira region. The project will include the rehabilitation and implementation of the aesthetic view inside the roundabout, by combining hard floors, green agriculture and multi-colored lighting, in addition to a new design for the water fountain inside it, as part of the municipality’s efforts to harness all Its material and human capabilities, and its interest in sustainable urban and urban development that keeps pace with the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai, and its plans for future urban and economic development.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Dawood Al-Hajri, said: “Dubai Municipality has developed development plans for all the main landmarks in the Emirate of Dubai, including the development of the Clock Roundabout in Deira, which is one of the most important memorials, and one of the most prominent engineering landmarks for which the Emirate of Dubai is famous. The project comes within the municipality’s objectives to work on sustainable, high-level urban planning, which enhances Dubai’s attractiveness and beauty, and to ensure that it keeps pace with the future, by paying attention to heritage and urban landmarks and preserving them for present and future generations. The project is also in line with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. global competitiveness of the emirate.

For his part, the Director of the Maintenance Department at Dubai Municipality, Eng. Jaber Al Ali, stated that the development works that the municipality is currently carrying out at the Clock Roundabout; It includes landscaping, replacing the existing floors with solid floors, carrying out multi-colored lighting works, and redesigning the fountain, as these works will last three months.

Dubai Municipality will carry out development work, so that the modern design of the roundabout matches the style of Dubai city, and at the same time preserves the structure of the main roundabout without any change affecting its heritage and urban value.

The Clock Roundabout in the Deira region is one of the distinctive heritage and engineering landmarks in the history of the Emirate of Dubai, and one of the most beautiful clock towers in the world. The tower, which was built in 1963, bears special symbolism, as it is the first land crossing between Deira and Bur Dubai located at the most important traffic intersections in the emirate. At the intersection of Umm Hurair Street and Al Maktoum Street, and the first point of connection for the main roads leading to Dubai before the construction of the Dubai-Abu Dhabi road.