Dubai Municipality is participating in the 30th edition of the World Intelligent Transportation Systems Congress and Exhibition, which will be hosted by Dubai from September 16 to 20, 2024. This event is one of the important global events to showcase the latest innovations in the field of smart transportation and technical solutions that the municipality seeks to implement to achieve sustainable development to enhance the quality of life in the emirate, by developing an integrated, smart and sustainable urban environment.

During this participation, Dubai Municipality is showcasing a range of smart solutions that represent a qualitative leap in the fields of environmental management and smart mobility, such as the mobile laboratory for monitoring air quality, which relies on the latest smart sensing technologies to measure air quality instantly, allowing for accurate monitoring of pollution levels and quick decisions to improve air quality in the city. The municipality is also showcasing the smart cleaning vehicle that operates with artificial intelligence technologies and is distinguished by its ability to clean streets without human intervention.

The Municipality’s participation in the 30th edition of the World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems reflects its firm commitment to achieving leadership in adopting the latest innovations and smart solutions that enhance the quality of life in the emirate and contribute to achieving sustainability and comprehensive development. By showcasing advanced technologies such as the mobile laboratory for monitoring air quality and self-driving vehicles, Dubai Municipality seeks to achieve Dubai’s ambitions to build an integrated smart city that relies on technology to develop infrastructure and improve public services, and enhance its position as a global destination for innovation, with a focus on providing sustainable solutions that enhance the efficiency of daily operations and ensure a brighter and more prosperous future.

The Municipality also highlighted advanced technologies such as high-resolution maps for autonomous vehicles, which are essential elements in developing smart mobility systems in Dubai. These maps contribute to enhancing the efficiency and safety of autonomous vehicles to provide a more advanced mobility experience. As part of efforts to preserve the marine environment, the Municipality showcased the smart marine skimmer designed to clean water bodies using artificial intelligence technologies to efficiently collect waste, which keeps the water clean and enhances the sustainability of the marine environment.

Dubai Municipality also presented smart monitoring systems for sewage networks that enable monitoring of water flows and early detection of problems and faults, which contributes to rapid intervention to solve them. In addition, the mobile laboratory for testing the quality of sand and soil was displayed, which plays a vital role in ensuring the quality of materials used in infrastructure projects.

Dubai Municipality’s participation in this global conference comes within the framework of its continuous efforts to enhance the emirate’s position as a global destination for innovation in the fields of smart transportation and sustainability. The conference provides a major platform for interacting with global experts in the field of technology and mobility, exchanging ideas and experiences, and learning about the latest innovations and solutions that contribute to achieving a smart and sustainable future for Dubai.