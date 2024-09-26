Dubai Municipality has set a number of controls that food establishments must adhere to, to ensure food safety, noting that the controls that food establishments must adhere to require adherence to the laws and legislation related to food safety, which were specified in Local Order No. 11 of 2003 regarding public health and community safety in the Emirate of Dubai.

She explained to Al-Emarat Al-Youm that this legal framework is essential to ensure the application of the highest food safety standards, protect the health of consumers and enhance confidence in the quality of food products traded in the emirate.

She pointed out that establishments must adhere to the food safety system set by Dubai Municipality, which aims to ensure food safety across all stages of the food chain, starting from the moment food is received, through storage, preparation, manufacturing, distribution (transportation), and finally safe handling and consumption among consumers. This system requires establishments to implement precise procedures to verify food safety at every stage to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food products to the community.

She stressed that the presence of a qualified health supervisor in food establishments is an essential element to ensure compliance with food safety laws and regulations. The health supervisor is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the health requirements in force in the food safety department, and takes the necessary corrective measures when necessary.

She pointed out that through this continuous supervision, Dubai Municipality seeks to maintain a high level of food safety and prevent potential health risks to ensure the provision of a safe and healthy food environment for the emirate’s residents and visitors.

Dubai Municipality revealed that it has carried out a large number of inspection visits to food establishments during the current year, which amounted to 40,252 visits until the end of last August, explaining that these visits aim to ensure that health requirements and regulations are met, based on Dubai Municipality’s keenness to adhere to the highest standards of safety and quality in the food sector. These ongoing efforts reflect the municipality’s commitment to protecting the health and safety of consumers, and come within the framework of strict and continuous oversight that Dubai Municipality is committed to in order to maintain the emirate’s reputation as a global hub for safe and high-quality food.

Dubai Municipality confirmed that the percentage of food establishments’ compliance with food safety laws and regulations reached 91.4% based on these visits, which is a positive indicator that reflects the establishments’ awareness of the importance of applying the strict food safety standards imposed by Dubai Municipality.

The municipality pointed out that, however, in order to protect the health and safety of consumers, strict measures were taken against establishments that did not comply with the necessary health requirements, as a number of food establishments that did not comply with food safety requirements were closed, as part of Dubai Municipality’s efforts to ensure the provision of a safe food environment for all.