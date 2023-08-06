Dubai Municipality stated that it had received more than 100 emergency communications as a result of the depression that the emirate witnessed yesterday, Saturday, including reports about the fall or uprooting of trees and others about the withdrawal of accumulated rainwater.

In detail, Dubai Municipality explained to “Emirates Today” that it had received emergency communications as a result of the rainy weather that the emirate witnessed today, as those communications and emergency cases focused on rainwater pools in some areas of Dubai, in addition to reports of trees falling on some main and internal roads.

The municipality confirmed that the response teams were in a state of advance readiness to deal with the emergency weather situation, and responded immediately to all communications and dealt with them in record time.

She stated that the municipality’s call center received more than 100 emergency communications as a result of the rainstorm in Dubai, which included 69 communications about the fall and uprooting of trees either in some neighborhoods or on the internal roads, in addition to 16 communications about trees falling on the main roads in the emirate as a result of the strong winds. It accompanied the weather, and it also received 18 complaints requesting rainwater withdrawal service.

The municipality called on the public to contact it directly via the number: 800900, in the event of any notification or emergency situation as a result of the prevailing weather conditions that may cause a threat to public safety.