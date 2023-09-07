Dubai Municipality reported that it had removed 868 abandoned vehicles since the beginning of this year, and said that they disrupt traffic and distort the general appearance.

The Acting Director of Waste Operations Department in the municipality, Engineer Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, confirmed that the municipality implements field work programs according to a timetable in order to preserve the attractiveness and aesthetics of the city, and to achieve the municipality’s mission of planning, managing and ensuring the sustainability of the city, by providing pioneering municipal services for people’s happiness. and their well-being.

He added that since the beginning of this year, the municipality has sent more than 7,000 short text messages to the owners of neglected vehicles belonging to the Emirate of Dubai to alert them, which resulted in a great response from members of society, as these messages were reaching them at their location inside or outside the country, which clearly helped to Responding and coordinating with the municipality regarding their neglected vehicles, where a specialized field team monitors and documents information and data of light and heavy vehicles, locomotives and trailers, boats and various marine means and equipment, neglected in the regions of the emirate.

The municipality called on car owners not to neglect them and leave them for long periods of time, in order to preserve the aesthetic appearance of the city, and to avoid removing them. It is worth noting that the Dubai Municipality had launched the “My Vehicle” campaign under the slogan “A Clean Vehicle… A Sustainable City”, to reduce the behavior of leaving neglected vehicles and equipment in public places in the city, with the aim of preserving the civilized appearance in Dubai, stressing that neglected vehicles impede movement. Traffic and distortion of the general appearance, pointing to the importance of community awareness in this regard, raising the level of community awareness of the damages of neglected vehicles, and promoting the values ​​of social responsibility.