Dubai Municipality was able to recover about 820 tons of marine debris from 9 wooden tourist and commercial ships lying in the depths of the Dubai Creek, as part of the first phase of the Municipality’s annual plan to clean the water channels in the Emirate of Dubai and maintain their sustainability.

And 95 percent of the waste was transferred to waste recycling companies, which will contribute to enhancing the performance indicators for diverting waste from the landfill path, reducing the carbon footprint, and preserving the sustainability of the marine environment in Dubai.

Saeed Abdul Rahim Safar, Director of Waste Operations Department in Dubai Municipality, confirmed the continuation of the implementation of the first phase of the municipality’s plan to clean the water canals in the emirate, which began last year in Dubai Creek, ship berths No. 6/7/8, the Dubai Jaddaf area, the Dubai Water Canal and the Gulf Canal. Commercial and waterfront, as well as adopting a plan that extends until the end of next year 2024 to remove 11 other marine means.

This comes within the objectives of the municipality to harness all its efforts and capabilities to provide integrated and effective municipal services, manage waste operations and implement marine cleaning works at the highest levels daily and throughout the year in order to preserve the marine and natural environment in the Emirate of Dubai and enhance the sustainability and beauty of these sites.

Saeed Safar said that the plan includes multiple stages to remove all waste from the bottom of the canals that could impede the navigational movement of ships and boats and affect the movement of trade and tourism, as well as its importance to reduce marine pollution caused by such waste, including industrial materials harmful to the environment and engine operation pollutants that negatively affect it. On the wildlife and fish wealth in the emirate, and there is continuous coordination with a number of strategic partners from the government and private sectors to ensure that the plan proceeds in an optimal manner and within the specified time period.

He stated that the municipality teams removed 3 ships and marine boats since the beginning of this year only, their weight was about 310 tons, as part of the first phase of the cleaning operations. And to enable companies to complete work tasks while adhering to all precautionary measures and public safety requirements necessary at the sites of these boats and ships.

It should be noted that the work teams responsible for following up on the recovery of waste from abandoned ships and boats document the fulfillment of all internal procedures and field tasks in accordance with Administrative Resolution No. /1/ of 2010 regarding the Dubai Creek and in implementation of the decision of the committee formed under the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Resolution No. /71/ of 2021 regarding the debris. Marine and the violating ships, considering the wrecks of those sunken ships as marine waste, and their recovery is determined within the competence of Dubai Municipality as the local authority concerned with the environment.

During the past years, Dubai Municipality was able to recover 37 sunken marine transport vehicles, which varied between stranding and sinking of ships and marine boats, in addition to combating the spread of hazardous waste such as stains and oil leakage from stricken ships, collisions and fires, and other natural conditions such as algae and dead fish.