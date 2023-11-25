The world is witnessing severe climate changes with rapid development in all fields, which necessitated serious thinking from governments in taking practical steps to confront these changes. The UAE was at the forefront of countries that adopted “sustainability” among the main axes of its development strategy, and based on this, “Emirates Today” is unique. » This space addresses issues of sustainability, climate change and food security.

Dubai Municipality is implementing vital infrastructure projects in the areas of enhancing climate neutrality, the sustainability of urban communities, and digital twinning of Dubai as a future global city in the field of sustainability, in addition to its projects in comprehensive sanitation and water treatment in sustainable ways, integrated waste management, and clean and renewable energy.

One of the most prominent sustainable infrastructure projects of Dubai Municipality is the waste-to-energy center in Warsan, where the municipality leads the implementation of infrastructure projects for sanitation, recycled water, and waste and recycling projects, as part of its strategic objectives to plan, develop, and manage the wastewater and waste management system, where it began Last July, the first operational phase of the waste-to-energy conversion center in Warsan, the largest and most efficient in the world, cost four billion dirhams, which reinforces Dubai’s strategic direction in adopting sustainable solutions to build a better future and consolidate its leadership in the field of environmental sustainability. The center processes 5,666 tons of waste daily, which enables it to process about two million tons of waste annually and convert it into renewable energy that meets the needs of more than 135,000 housing units.

One of Dubai Municipality’s projects is the reuse of bottom ash and fly ash, which is the heaviest part of the ash that results from the burning of solid waste, constituting 20% ​​of the incineration products, which will be reused in road construction projects and other vital projects in Dubai, and among the municipality’s priorities. The plan to close landfills is one of the main steps in diverting waste according to the integrated strategy for waste management until 2041, and in support of its efforts to support national goals related to the circular economy by reducing waste production at the source and increasing recycling and treatment rates.

The sustainable projects implemented by Dubai Municipality also include transforming Jebel Ali Station into an integrated sustainable station, by operating it on solar panels, making the energy source for this project sustainable by relying on renewable energy, through which the municipality aspires to transform its assets into green and sustainable assets, with Focusing on alternative energy sources, in addition to benefiting from the outputs from wastewater treatment processes and converting them into energy, which has proven effective at the Warsan Wastewater Treatment Plant by saving about 50% of the plant’s energy, which embodies Dubai Municipality’s commitment to the principles of sustainability and the circular economy. .

The Strategic Sanitation Tunnels Project, implemented by the municipality, is one of the sustainable projects that supports the readiness of Dubai’s infrastructure for the future to be the most modern, safe, advanced and sustainable in the world, and improves operational efficiencies in line with the objectives of the Dubai Agenda D33 and the Dubai Urban Plan 2040. The project includes two phases: The first is in the Deira area, and the second is in Bur Dubai, where the tunnel system works to transport the flow of wastewater by gravity to the wastewater treatment plants in Warsan and Jebel Ali. The project contributes to reducing operational costs and construction costs associated with establishing sub-pumping stations, thus reducing dependence on pumping stations and transport tanks.

Among the municipality’s projects is the smart “Naqel System”, whose mission is focused on controlling and monitoring the process of entering and unloading sewage tanks at the Jebel Ali Wastewater Treatment Plant, using the latest technologies and automation systems that help reduce time and ensure operational efficiency in accordance with standards. and applicable standards.

COP28 Conference of the Parties

COP is the most important annual climate conference

The Conferences of the Parties are the largest and most important annual climate conferences. In 1992, the United Nations organized the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the UNFCCC was adopted, and its coordinating agency was established, what we now know as the UN Climate Change Secretariat.

In this treaty, countries agreed to “stabilize concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere to prevent dangerous interference from human activity in the climate system,” and it has so far been signed by 197 different parties.

Since 1994, when the treaty entered into force, the United Nations has annually brought together almost every country on Earth to attend global climate summits, known as COP, which stands for Conference of the Parties.

During these meetings, countries negotiated various annexes to the original treaty to set legally binding limits on emissions. For example, the Kyoto Protocol in 1997, and the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015, where all countries of the world agreed to step up efforts in order to try to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial temperatures, and to boost financing for climate action. This year marks the 28th annual summit, or COP28.

Food security

Measures to reduce food waste

The UAE has taken many measures to reduce food loss and waste, and over the past years it has launched several programs and initiatives to encourage the reduction of food waste, manage surplus food and deliver it to the largest number of people in need inside and outside the country.

Among the most prominent initiatives of the UAE is the formation of the National Committee to Reduce Food Loss and Waste emanating from the Emirates Council for Food Security, and developing an ambitious strategy for food security that aims to reach the top of the global food security index by 2051.

It is expected that the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will begin next Thursday in Expo City Dubai, will contribute to supporting international efforts to reduce food loss and waste, and develop and accelerate relevant initiatives to enhance food security and ensure its sustainability, in addition to Urging governments, businesses and institutions to make voluntary commitments to reduce food waste, and to accelerate progress towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 3.12, which calls for halving per capita food waste at retail and consumption levels and reducing losses along production and supply chains, Including post-harvest losses.

The “Impact” axis within the “National Sustainability” campaign, which was recently launched to coincide with the preparations for the “COP28” conference, also reviews the positive impact of sustainability initiatives in the UAE on various fields, as the campaign aims to spread awareness about environmental sustainability issues, and encourage community participation, And supporting national strategies related to climate action, in order to achieve a positive impact on individuals’ behavior and responsibilities, leading to an environmentally conscious society.

“COP28” discusses for the first time sustainability in food supply

The Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam Al Muhairi, stated that the Conference of the Parties (COP28), whose activities will begin at Expo Dubai next Thursday, will discuss, for the first time in its history, the issue of sustainability in food supply, production, and waste disposal. She added: “About 250,000 carbon-neutral meals will be provided to more than 60,000 visitors during (COP28).” This came during the sixth council within the Change Makers Council initiative for “COP28”, which is a platform for tangible and comprehensive climate action across all sectors.

This is the first Conference of the Parties to focus its discussions on the food systems issue. The COP28 Food Systems and Agriculture Program constitutes an ambitious plan to transform global food systems and ensure their long-term sustainability. Al Muhairi said, “Food systems and agriculture are an integral part of the global economy and society,” adding: “We issue a global call for climate action, and call on all countries to sign the (UAE Declaration on Food Systems, Agriculture and Climate Action), and commit to aligning their national food systems and agricultural strategies with… Its climate change plans.

She called for contributing to the implementation of harmonizing innovation, technology and new ideas while overcoming the barriers that prevent the adoption of sustainable food systems on a large scale, stressing the need for the government and the private sector to contribute to the transformation of food systems, by understanding the links between the private and government sectors, so that climate action can be supported. More effectively in terms of changing the way food is produced, its sources, methods of consumption, and ways to dispose of its waste.

“Abu Dhabi Environment” develops a system for modeling and enhancing air quality

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi has developed a system for modeling air quality in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as part of its effort to enhance its capabilities for air emissions, and to create a framework for modeling atmospheric emissions, to suit the needs of Abu Dhabi.

The system will support the Authority’s regulatory efforts, by assessing the cumulative impacts on air quality expected from new facilities and urban development projects, reducing the public’s exposure to air pollution, and enhancing air quality throughout Abu Dhabi, in addition to helping to evaluate the effectiveness of future action plans and policies. The system will also provide technical support by training the Authority’s team and building their capabilities to enable them to identify pollution sites characterized by increased concentrations of pollutants, and draw detailed maps annually about air quality.

The system contributes to the evaluation of air pollutant dispersion models, which are models that show the distribution of levels of different pollutants in the surrounding air with the aim of assessing the environmental impact of different sources. In addition, the modeling system will support the evaluation of air pollution control plans, regulations and strategies to ensure air quality, and develop expectations for future trends related to planning options. By regions.

