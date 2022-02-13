Dubai Municipality has achieved an environmental achievement by planting more than 170,000 trees in Dubai’s areas, roads and squares during 2021, at a rate of 466 trees per day in all regions of the emirate, bringing the size of green areas to about 43.83 million square meters within the areas under its supervision, and this comes within the direction of Dubai Municipality to increase The green area in the emirate, which has finished planting an additional 2.83 million square meters during the year.

The Director General of Dubai Municipality, Eng. Daoud Al-Hajri, said that the municipality is working to enhance environmental sustainability, increase green areas, and increase the green area in the Emirate of Dubai, aiming to intensify agricultural work in all main and secondary roads and residential areas to enhance the quality of life and community happiness, and increase the per capita share of spaces. green urban area. He explained that the municipality is working within its strategy to preserve and encourage the spread of the natural and acquired green areas, in balance with population growth and urban expansion, and in accordance with the best international standards and practices to achieve sustainable environmental needs in the Emirate of Dubai. To increase the green area and implement an integrated system for the prevention and maintenance of cultivated areas, in addition to ensuring the operation and maintenance of integrated irrigation systems with the highest efficiency, to ensure the implementation of green spread projects, the preservation of existing and new green spaces, trees and plants, the local environment and ensuring their sustainable development.

Dubai Municipality plays the role of periodic monitoring and implementation of awareness programs with the aim of preserving the green area and encouraging its dissemination, in addition to developing and revitalizing the commercial sector for agricultural activity by granting licensing approvals to companies and institutions.

As part of its efforts to enhance environmental sustainability and increase the green area, the municipality began to focus on planting local environment trees such as Ghaf and Sidr and trees that tolerate soil salinity. It also developed engineering agriculture in the roads and squares of Dubai and its residential areas.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

