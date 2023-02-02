Dubai Municipality confirmed the continuation of its control procedures to ensure food safety in the Global Village, through the mobile laboratory for food examinations, one of the qualitative projects of its Dubai Central Laboratory, which is equipped with an elaborate system for collecting and examining samples, with the aim of ensuring the quality and safety of food products at the site of events that are held in the Emirate of Dubai on throughout the year. This comes within the framework of the efforts and vision of Dubai Municipality to be a leading municipality for a global city, and to enhance the food safety system in the Emirate of Dubai, and its position as a model for leading global cities.

The laboratory employs modern, advanced and rapid technologies that help in carrying out microbiological examinations of foodstuffs and issuing rapid, high-accuracy results. It is also ensuring that food products comply with the approved specifications.

The mobile food testing laboratory is considered one of the leading laboratories in the region, in relation to its design and unique technical characteristics, in addition to being the first mobile food laboratory to obtain accreditation from the Emirates International Accreditation Center in accordance with the requirements of the international standard ISO / IEC 17025: 2017, related to requirements The General Authority for the efficiency of testing and calibration laboratories, which enabled it to achieve a distinguished footprint in the field of food inspections.

It is noteworthy that the laboratory was present in many events and events that were held in the Emirate of Dubai, where it examined a wide range of foods during Expo 2020 Dubai, the Dubai World Cup for Horses, the Air Show, the Dubai Food Festival, and Nad Al Sheba Tournament”, where he played a major role in the proactive protection from food risks.