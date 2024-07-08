Today, the fourth season of the summer camp organized by Dubai Municipality in Children’s City kicked off, during the period from July 8 to August 2, under the slogan “Sustainable Dubai Summer… Education… Inspiration… and Application”, with the participation of about 90 children aged 7 to 12 years. The camp aims to provide educational and recreational activities and programs for children during the summer vacation, which allows them to hone their talents and skills and gain valuable knowledge and information, in addition to enhancing their creative abilities..

The camp reflects the municipality’s approach to creating creative, recreational and sustainable spaces for various segments of society, contributing to improving their quality of life and enhancing their well-being and happiness, in line with the goals of the Dubai Social Agenda in providing and developing a sustainable, more effective and proactive educational and social system in empowering, caring for and supporting students’ capabilities, as well as its interest in children and developing their perceptions and intellectual abilities by integrating education, entertainment and culture in a purposeful manner..

Rich activities

The summer camp programme includes many rich activities and events for children, including educational, cultural, sports and other activities. Specialised teams from Dubai Municipality and the contributing parties will present interactive shows and activities in the field of awareness of the basics of food safety and proper nutrition, including the Health and Safety Ambassador workshop. Other teams will organise workshops and activities to enhance awareness of environmental sustainability, such as the virtual reality workshop for Dubai’s reserves and wildlife and information about them..

The program will include educational agricultural workshops to increase agricultural awareness, including small farmers, and others on proactive prevention of common diseases and public health pests and the most important preventive practices. The agenda will also include awareness workshops to encourage students to practice health and safety procedures at home, workshops on recyclable materials, and other educational workshops, including chess challenge workshops, photography arts, intellectual property, Emirati crafts, robots and young engineers, and sign language..

The camp will also include other artistic recreational activities including; handicraft and pottery workshops, flower arrangement, gypsum engraving, wood carving, T-shirt printing, cooking, drawing and comic book creation, color and fun adventures, and color and imagination journey..

In addition, the season’s agenda includes sports activities, including the daily “Sports is Our Health” program, the open sports day, in addition to external trips to: Al Rawabi Farm, Koala Games Area, Atlantis Water Games, Al Nasr Club, Dubai Police Shooting Club, as well as watching the police dog show, visiting the games area in Bounce, Battle World, the “Bayara” Nut Factory, Dubai Dolphinarium, Dubai Frame, and Glitch World..

The summer camp at Children’s City will receive participants in two groups, the first between July 8 and 19, and the second between July 22 and August 2..

It is worth noting that Dubai Municipality supervises a number of entertainment facilities across the emirate, which are distinguished by their international specifications and integrated and comprehensive services suitable for all segments of society, providing them with a unique experience to enjoy, including Children’s City, the first educational city dedicated to children in the UAE, which has been able, over the past 23 years, to achieve its goals in developing children’s scientific and cognitive skills and perceptions, in addition to developing creative aspects through a variety of diverse scientific and entertainment programs designed according to the best international practices..